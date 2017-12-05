The westbound lanes of State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, from Northwest 27th to 42nd avenues.
The westbound lanes of State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, from Northwest 27th to 42nd avenues. C.M. GUERRERO Miami Herald File
The westbound lanes of State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, from Northwest 27th to 42nd avenues. C.M. GUERRERO Miami Herald File

Traffic

Here’s when and where the Dolphin Expressway will be closed Thursday

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 05, 2017 02:29 PM

Crane relocation will close State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway, on the westbound side from the Northwest 27th Avenue to 42nd Avenue exits from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday.

During the shutdown, 836 westbound drivers should get off at Northwest 27th Avenue; wheel south to Northwest Seventh Street; turn right on Seventh Street and take it to Northwest 42nd Avenue (Le Jeune Road). Then, turn right on Northwest 42nd Avenue and get back on 836 west.

Drivers trying to get on 836 from northbound Northwest 27th Avenue should turn left onto Seventh Street, go to Le Jeune Road, turn right and get on 836 west there.

From southbound Northwest 27th Avenue, turn right on Northwest 14th Street to LeJeune Road and get on 836 from there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer

View More Video

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area