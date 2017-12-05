Here’s when and where the Dolphin Expressway will be closed Thursday

Crane relocation will close State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway, on the westbound side from the Northwest 27th Avenue to 42nd Avenue exits from midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday.
During the shutdown, 836 westbound drivers should get off at Northwest 27th Avenue; wheel south to Northwest Seventh Street; turn right on Seventh Street and take it to Northwest 42nd Avenue (Le Jeune Road). Then, turn right on Northwest 42nd Avenue and get back on 836 west.
Drivers trying to get on 836 from northbound Northwest 27th Avenue should turn left onto Seventh Street, go to Le Jeune Road, turn right and get on 836 west there.
From southbound Northwest 27th Avenue, turn right on Northwest 14th Street to LeJeune Road and get on 836 from there.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
