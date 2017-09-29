Plan for traffic jam Saturday night: Westbound SR 836 to close completely

Damn, this traffic jam/How I hate to be late
— Traffic Jam, James Taylor (1977)
Plan for more drive time and a detour Saturday night as the Miami Dade Expressway Authority completely closes westbound State Road 836 between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Avenue from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Road crews are working on a construction project.
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 should:
▪ Take exit for NW 27th Ave. and turn left.
▪ Turn right on NW 7th St.
▪ Turn right on NW 42nd Ave./LeJeune Road
▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on the right
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Ave. seeking to go west on SR 836 should:
▪ Turn left on NW 7th St.
▪ Turn right on NW 42nd Ave./LeJeune Road.
▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right.
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Ave. should:
▪ Turn right on NW 14th St.
▪ Turn right on NW 42nd Ave/LeJeune Road.
▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right.
