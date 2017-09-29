Westbound SR 836 travel lanes will be closed completely from 11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for a construction project, Miami-Dade Expressway Authority announced.
Westbound SR 836 travel lanes will be closed completely from 11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for a construction project, Miami-Dade Expressway Authority announced. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Westbound SR 836 travel lanes will be closed completely from 11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 for a construction project, Miami-Dade Expressway Authority announced. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com

Traffic

Plan for traffic jam Saturday night: Westbound SR 836 to close completely

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 10:21 AM

Damn, this traffic jam/How I hate to be late

— Traffic Jam, James Taylor (1977)

Plan for more drive time and a detour Saturday night as the Miami Dade Expressway Authority completely closes westbound State Road 836 between Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 42nd Avenue from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Road crews are working on a construction project.

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 should:

▪ Take exit for NW 27th Ave. and turn left.

▪ Turn right on NW 7th St.

▪ Turn right on NW 42nd Ave./LeJeune Road

▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on the right

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Ave. seeking to go west on SR 836 should:

▪  Turn left on NW 7th St.

▪ Turn right on NW 42nd Ave./LeJeune Road.

▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right.

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Ave. should:

▪ Turn right on NW 14th St.

▪ Turn right on NW 42nd Ave/LeJeune Road.

▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right.

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer 1:24

New markers help commuters on I-95's express lanes drive safer
2016's worst red-light runners 1:36

2016's worst red-light runners
FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes 2:47

FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes

View More Video

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area