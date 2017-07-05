Florida’s Turnpike closed northbound after car crash

Florida’s Turnpike has been shut down on the northbound side after a car crashed early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
A crash on the northbound side of the roadway forced crews to close all lanes in that direction near exit 39 around 6 a.m., near where the Turnpike meets I-75, the agency tweeted.
Updated: Crash in Miami-Dade on Floridas Turnpike north at Exit 39 I-75 and traffic backed up until beyond...https://t.co/TBxnXaXCh4— FL511 Statewide (@fl511_state) July 5, 2017
Traffic was backed up to Okeechobee Road.
