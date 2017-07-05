Florida 511
July 05, 2017 7:36 AM

Florida’s Turnpike closed northbound after car crash

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

Florida’s Turnpike has been shut down on the northbound side after a car crashed early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

A crash on the northbound side of the roadway forced crews to close all lanes in that direction near exit 39 around 6 a.m., near where the Turnpike meets I-75, the agency tweeted.

Traffic was backed up to Okeechobee Road.

