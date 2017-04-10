Miami-Dade traffic to be slowed as workers continue expressway work

Ongoing roadwork on several expressways will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
On Interstate 95, all southbound and northbound express lanes from Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 and two southbound general purpose lanes from Northwest 95th to 131st streets will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Thursday for express lane work.
Also on I-95, the Northwest 95th Street entrance ramp to the southbound expressway will closed 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday and from 11 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
Then, the northbound express lanes from Golden Glades to SR 112 and three southbound general purpose lanes from Northwest 95th to 131st streets will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Elsewhere on I-95, the northbound and southbound exits 2A to Biscayne Boulevard/Downtown Miami will be closed nightly through Friday between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. so workers can maintain the ramp's bridge deck.
On Florida's Turnpike, meanwhile, workers will close all northbound lanes and the northbound entrance ramp of Interstate 75 from the Turnpike to complete overhead sign structure operations. The northbound lanes on the Turnpike at U.S. 27 will be closed 11 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. And the northbound entrance ramp also will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday.
On the Turnpike's Homestead Extension, lane closures will take place nightly through Thursday from Southwest 216th Street to State Road 836 for widening and express lane work.
Among closures, one lane between Southwest 216th and 288th streets from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; northbound or southbound lanes between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; northbound or southbound lanes between Killian Parkway and north of Sunset Drive through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.; northbound and southbound lanes at various locations between Sunset Drive and Bird Road through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.; northbound and southbound lanes at various locations between Bird Road and State Road 836 through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
On 836, meanwhile, the westbound expressway exit ramp to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
Also, the entrance ramp to eastbound 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be closed for temporary barrier wall removal and a traffic shift through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Similarly, the entrance ramp to westbound 836 from northbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for a bridge deck concrete pour through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
On I-75, workers building express lanes, will close one northbound and one southbound lane through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. between State Road 826 and Northwest 138th Street.
On 826, all northbound lanes will be closed at Northwest 122nd Street nightly through Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for express lane work.
Comments