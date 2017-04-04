Express lane construction to slow traffic on I-95, Homestead Extension

Ongoing work on Interstate 95 and other expressways and surface roads will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
On I-95, closures will take place on southbound travel lanes between Northwest 60th and 79th streets approximately five feet to the right for construction of emergency stopping sites on the express lanes.
All southbound and northbound express lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 will be closed between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Similarly, all southbound and northbound express lanes from the Golden Glades to 112 will be closed Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.
Also on I-95, the northbound and southbound exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard/Downtown Miami will be closed nightly through Saturday for bridge deck maintenance. Closures through Thursday will occur from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and closures on Friday and Saturday will occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Meanwhile, on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, nightly lane closures will occur from Southwest 216th Street to State Road 836 through Thursday for widening and express lane construction.
Closures include: one southbound lane from Southwest 216th to 288th streets from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; all lanes southbound between Southwest 120th Street and Coral Reef Drive through Thursday from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m.; northbound and south lanes between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; northbound or southbound lanes between Killian Parkway and north of Sunset Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.; northbound and southbound lanes between Sunset Drive and Bird Road from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and northbound and southbound lanes from Bird Road to 836 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m..
On 836, there will be lane closures along several stretches from Northwest 27th to 57th avenues for expressway reconstruction.
Closures include: entrance ramp to eastbound 836 from Northwest 57th Avenue through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday; the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday; entrance ramp to westbound 836 from northbound Northwest 27th Avenue through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and then from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
On Interstate 75, where workers are building express lanes, two southbound lanes will close nightly through Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Northwest 138th Street to 826.
Also on I-75, one northbound and one southbound lane will be closed between 826 and Northwest 138th Street from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. the next day through Friday.
