Avoid the Venetian Causeway. An accident has shut down westbound traffic.

2:42 Operation Git-Meow Pause

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:04 Supporters of Orlando state attorney rally in Tallahassee

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:02 Washburn the pregnant manatee returns to Florida

2:16 Venezuelan trainer Sano goes from gory kidnapping to training top contender for Kentucky Derby

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store