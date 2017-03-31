Traffic

March 31, 2017 10:43 AM

Avoid the Venetian Causeway. An accident has shut down westbound traffic.

By Joey Flechas

jflechas@miamiherald.com

A pair of traffic accidents briefly closed the Venetian Causeway in both directions Friday morning.

Miami Beach officials sent out an alert around 10:30 a.m. advising drivers to seek an alternate route. The causeway is a well-traveled route connecting Miami and Miami Beach.

As of 10:50 a.m., eastbound traffic was flowing slowly. Westbound remains closed. Beach police tweeted the accident happened on San Marco Island.

