Avoid the Venetian Causeway. An accident has shut down westbound traffic.

A pair of traffic accidents briefly closed the Venetian Causeway in both directions Friday morning.
Miami Beach officials sent out an alert around 10:30 a.m. advising drivers to seek an alternate route. The causeway is a well-traveled route connecting Miami and Miami Beach.
As of 10:50 a.m., eastbound traffic was flowing slowly. Westbound remains closed. Beach police tweeted the accident happened on San Marco Island.
#Traffic Alert: Crash along the Venetian Cswy westbound at San Marco Island. @MiamiPD is arrival. Westbound traffic closed at 13 Place.— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 31, 2017
