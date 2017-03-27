Highways throughout Miami-Dade, North Dade rail crossings to be under construction

New roadwork on Interstate 95 along with ongoing projects on Interstate 75, State Roads 826, 836, 874 and the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike will delay the commute this week in Miami-Dade County. There will also be closures at some rail crossings in North Miami Beach and North Miami.
Workers building the Brightline passenger train to Orlando will close the rail crossing through 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Northeast 172nd Street and the Florida East Coast Railway in North Miami Beach. A second rail crossing will be closed for the same purpose at the intersection of Northeast 141st Street and the Florida East Coast Railway in North Miami from Thursday at 7 a.m. through April 13 at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, on I-95 workers have begun a new project on the interchange ramps at Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach. The $1.3-million project will take approximately seven months to complete. It involves repaving, upgrading signage and widening the roadway.
Also on I-95, all southbound and northbound express lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday for construction of emergency stopping sites on the express lanes. Similarly, from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday, all southbound and northbound express lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 will be closed.
Nightly closures on the northbound and southbound I-95 exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard/Downtown Miami will close through Friday. Closures through Thursday will occur from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day and on Friday between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. The closure will allow work on the bridge deck and railings.
On the Turnpike, meanwhile, nightly closures will take place through Thursday along several stretches from Southwest 120th Street and State Road 836 for widening and express lane construction.
Among the closures: northbound and southbound lames between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; all lanes southbound between Southwest 120th Street and Coral Reef Drive from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; one or two northbound and southbound lanes from Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; one or two northbound and southbound lanes from Killian Parkway to north of Sunset Drive from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; one or two lanes northbound and southbound between Sunset Drive and Bird Road from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; one of two lanes northbound and southbound between Bird Road and 836 through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.
On 874, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue, will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for work related to Turnpike widening and express lane construction.
On 826, one southbound lane will be closed on the exit ramp to Northwest 103rd Street on Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday for express lane work. Also on 826, one southbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for the same purpose between Northwest 25th and 36th streets.
On I-75, one northbound and one southbound lane will be closed between 826 and Northwest 138th Street through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. the next morning for work related to express lane construction.
Comments