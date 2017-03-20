Expressway, surface road construction set for Miami-Dade County

Commuters this week will find new and ongoing roadwork on expressways and surface roads in Miami-Dade County.
On Interstate 95, two projects will cause lane and ramp closures and restrictions including repaving, construction of emergency stopping sites on the southbound express lanes and bridge maintenance downtown.
The southbound express lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday.
The northbound and southbound I-95 exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard/Downtown Miami also will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday.
On the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, workers widening the expressway and building express lanes will close or restrict lanes and ramps along several stretches from Southwest 216th Street to State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway.
Double lane closures will take place nightly northbound and southbound between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Single lane closures northbound and southbound can be expected between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through early Friday morning. If necessary two lanes in each direction may be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Single and double lane closures will take place through Thursday from Killian Parkway to north of Sunset Drive. The first lane closes at 9:30 a.m. and the second beginning at 10:30 p.m. Both reopen by 5 a.m. the next morning.
Closures of northbound and southbound lanes will occur between Sunset Drive and Bird Road through Thursday. The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
Double lane closures also will take place nightly through Thursday from Bird Road and State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second by 10:30 p.m. Both reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
On 836, the entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway from Northwest 57th Avenue will be closed for earthwork and grubbing through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Also, the entrance ramp to westbound and eastbound 836 from northbound and southbound Northwest 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge demolition through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Crews working for All Aboard Florida will temporarily close the rail crossing at Northeast 36th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway through 6 p.m. Friday to perform construction improvements necessary for the introduction of the Brightline passenger rail service to Orlando.
