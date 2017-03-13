Roadwork continues on I-95, I-75, Turnpike, SR 836 and SR 826

Commuters this week will encounter roadwork challenges on Interstates 95 and 75, the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, as well as on State Roads 836 and 826.
On I-95, there will be various closures of lanes and ramps for repaving, construction of emergency stopping sites on the southbound express lanes and work on a downtown interchange bridge deck.
The southbound exit ramps to Northwest 62nd and 69th streets will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday. Also, two general purpose southbound lanes will be closed between Northwest 60th to 79th streets from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday. A third southbound lane will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Similar closures will take place Friday and Saturday. On Friday, three general purpose southbound lanes will be closed between Northwest 60th and 79th streets from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.
Downtown, the northbound and southbound I-95 exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard/Downtown will be closed nightly through Sunday. Closures through Thursday will occur from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day and closures Friday and Saturday will occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Meanwhile, on the Turnpike, single lane closures will take place southbound and northbound between Southwest 216th and 288th streets through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for widening and construction of express lanes.
There will similar single and double nightly lane closures on other Turnpike stretches for the same purpose through Thursday from Southwest 216th Street to Eureka Drive; from Eureka Drive to Killian Parkway; from Killian Parkway and Sunset Drive; from Sunset Drive to Bird Road; and from Bird Road to 836.
On 836, meanwhile, the entrance to the westbound expressway from northbound Northwest 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge demolition through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day and again from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. A similar closure will take place on the eastbound 836 to northbound Northwest 27th Avenue through Thursday 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
On I-75, workers building express lanes will close ramps and lanes along several stretches of the expressway. Among them: one southbound inside lane between 826 and Northwest 138th Street through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. daily.
On 826, two northbound outside lanes will be closed at Northwest 58th Street through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, also for express lane work.
