Express lane construction, repaving to impact I-95, Turnpike, other highways

Ongoing roadwork will delay commuters in Miami-Dade County this week on State Roads 826, 836, and 874, as well as on Interstate 95, the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, and some surface roads in Miami and other cities.
On I-95, the northbound exit 2A to Biscayne Boulevard downtown will be closed nightly through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for bridge work. Similar closures for the same purpose will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly.
Also on I-95, workers will close lanes at night and weekends starting this week and over the next 3½ years between Northwest 29th and 131st streets for construction of emergency stopping sites along the express lanes and repaving of a stretch of the expressway. Express lanes emergency stopping sites will be built over the next year between Northwest 62nd and 131st streets, three northbound and two southbound; repaving will take place over the next 3½ years from Northwest 29th to 79th streets.
On the Turnpike, meanwhile, one northbound lane will be closed nightly between Southwest 137th and 216th streets from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through Thursday for widening and express lane construction.
Also on the Turnpike, two northbound and two southbound lanes will close between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday for widening and express lane work.
On another Turnpike stretch, one lane northbound and one southbound will be closed nightly through Thursday between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for express lane and widening work.
On 874, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue, will be closed nightly through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for work related to widening and express lane construction on the Turnpike. Similarly and for the same purpose, one of two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed nightly on the Turnpike between Killian Parkway and north of Sunset Drive for widening and express lane construction. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both reopen at 5 a.m. A similar nightly closure, also for widening and express lane work, will take place through Thursday on the Turnpike between Sunset Drive and Bird Road. The first closes as 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both reopen at 5 a.m.
On 836, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway will be closed nightly for earthwork, drainage and bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, railroad crossing work connected to the Brightline passenger rail service will temporarily close grade crossings in Miami at Northeast 29th and 27th streets and the Florida East Coast Railway between Wednesday at 7 .m. and March 9 at 6 p.m.
Work linked to Brightlinem also will close a crossing at Northeast 16th Avenue in North Miami from March 6 at 7 a.m. to March 10 at 6.p.m.; and one on Miami Gardens Drive in Aventura from March 8 at 7 a.m. to March 16 at 6 p.m.
