Temporary lane closures set for Interstate 75, State Roads 826, 836 and 874

Commuters this week will encounter lane closures and restrictions on Interstate 75 and the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, as well as on State Roads 826, 836 and 874 for ongoing roadwork in Miami-Dade County.
On I-75, workers building express lanes will close one northbound and one southbound inside lane through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between 826, also known as the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 138th Street.
Also on I-75, two southbound outside lanes will closed from 826 to Northwest 138th Street for express lane construction from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
On 826, meanwhile, two southbound outside lanes will be closed at Okeechobee Road from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for express lane work. Then at 11 p.m. Thursday, the ramp from 826 northbound to the Gratigny Parkway eastbound will be closed also for express lane-related work. It will reopen 5 a.m. Friday.
On the Turnpike, southbound single lane closures will take place between Southwest 216th and 288th streets for express lane and widening work through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly. Similarly, single lane closures will take place on the southbound Turnpike from Southwest 137th to 216th streets through Thursday 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day.
Also on the Turnpike, double lane closures will take place northbound and southbound between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
On 874, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue will close 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday for work related express lane construction and widening on the Turnpike.
On 836, meanwhile, the westbound exit ramp to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for sign removal and bridge work from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Also on 836, the entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway from Northwest 37th Avenue will be closed for earthwork, drainage and bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
