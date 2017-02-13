Traffic to be delayed by projects at railway crossings, State Roads 836 and 874

Projects on railroad crossings in Miami, as well as ongoing projects on State Roads 836 and 874 and the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, will hinder the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
The railroad crossing work, connected to the Brightline passenger rail service, will temporarily close grade crossings at Northeast 79th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway through Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.; and at Northeast 82nd Street and the Florida East Coast Railways, also through Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
On 836, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway will be closed for earthwork, drainage and bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and again on Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Also, the westbound 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and signal work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m Saturday.
Similarly, the Northwest 57th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 will be closed for asphalt paving through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.
On Florida’s Turnpike, where workers are widening the road and building express lanes, single lane closures will occur northbound between Southwest 137th and 216th streets, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday.
Also, double lane closures will take place northbound and southbound between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday.
Northbound or southbound lane closures will take place between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday. If necessary, two lanes in each direction may be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. One or more lanes will be open at all times.
Northbound or southbound lane closures also will take place between Killian Parkway and north of Sunset Drive through Thursday. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m., and the second beginning at 10:30 p.m. Both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
Northbound and southbound lane closures at various locations between Sunset Drive and Bird Road through Thursday. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m., and the second beginning at 10:30 p.m. Both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
On 874, work connected to Turnpike widening and express lane construction, will close the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday.
