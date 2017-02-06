Commute to be hampered by roadwork at railroad crossings throughout Miami

New roadway projects on railroads crossings in Miami and reconstruction of a street in Florida City, as well as ongoing projects on State Roads 826 and 836, and in Hialeah, will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
The railroad crossing work, connected to the Brightline passenger rail service, will temporarily close grade crossings at Northeast 79th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway through Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.; and at Northeast 82nd Street and the Florida East Coast Railways, also through Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.
In Florida City, workers have begun a project to repair sidewalks and upgrade pedestrian signals and crosswalks on Southwest 344th Street from west of Southwest 187th Avenue/Redland Road to east of Southwest 182nd Avenue/Southwest Sixth Avenue. The project, whose cost is about $220,419, will be completed in about two months.
On 826, meanwhile, workers building express lanes will close all southbound lanes between the ramp to Interstate 75 northbound and Northwest 122nd Street through Thursday and also on Sunday. While the Florida Department of Transportation statement does not list a time, the lane closures are generally at night from 10 or 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. Also, the ramp to I-75 northbound will be closed at 826 from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
In work associated with express lanes on 826, the northbound lane will be closed around the clock until July on Northwest 77th Avenue from Northwest 95th to 98th streets. Similarly, the southbound lane on Northwest 77th Avenue between just south of Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 35th Terrace will be closed 24 hours a day until April 30, as well as the southbound along Northwest 77th Avenue from Northwest 43rd Street to Northwest 54th Street also closed around the clock until Feb. 28; and also closed around the clock until Feb. 28 the southbound lane on Northwest 77th Avenue from Northwest 70th Street to Northwest 66th Street.
Meanwhile, on Northwest Second Avenue from Northwest 54th to 62nd streets, lane closures or restrictions will take place this month for resurfacing, pavement markings and signage, among other tasks.
In Hialeah, lane closures and restrictions also will take place until March on West 12th Avenue from Okeechobee Road to West 41st Street for milling, resurfacing, pavement markings and signage, among other things.
In Doral, workers will close or restrict lanes this month on Northwest 87th Avenue from Northwest 36th to 58th streets for milling, resurfacing, pavement markings, signage and other chores.
On 836, meanwhile, the eastbound ramp to 826 will be closed for drainage and sign removal through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
Also the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance to eastbound 836 will be closed for earthwork, drainage and bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Similarly, the westbound 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and signal work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again from11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
