Roadwork, repaving throughout West Flagler Street, Northwest 87th Avenue

New roadway work will hamper the commute this week on West Flagler Street, State Road 836 and several other roadways throughout Miami-Dade County.
On Flagler, workers have begun repaving and restriping the roadway from Northwest 27th to 75th avenues. The $4.18-million project will last approximately 11 months and will require lane closures.
On 836, meanwhile, the eastbound exit ramp to Northwest 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork, drainage and bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Also, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 will be closed for earthwork, drainage and bridge work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Similarly, the westbound 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and signal work through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, lanes will be restricted or closed on Northwest Second Avenue from Northwest 54th to 71st streets for repaving, pavement markings and signage, among other tasks. The work is expected to be completed by next month.
Similar lane restrictions will occur on Northwest 87th Avenue from Northwest 36th to 58th streets for resurfacing, pavement markings and signage. The work will continue until next month.
