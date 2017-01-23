Three new roadway projects to delay commutes in Hialeah, North Miami and expressways

Workers this week will begin three new roadway projects that coupled with several ongoing projects will delay the commute this week in Hialeah, North Miami and on various expressways, avenues and streets throughout Miami-Dade County.
In Hialeah, there will be nightly closures for two weeks along Red Road from just north of West 69th Place to West 74th Place for drainage work. The roadwork is part of a broader $41 million reconstruction project on Red Road that began in January 2015 and is expected to end in April.
In North Miami, meanwhile, work has begun on Northeast 135th Street from east of Northeast Second Court to west of Northeast Fourth Avenue for a $1 million roadway reconstruction project that will take about five months to complete. The work involves repaving, restriping, installing drainage, repairing sidewalks and relocating and replacing trees.
Another roadway project on Northwest 135th Street has started, this time in the county at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue. The $177,943 project will take about four months to complete and includes installation of two new traffic signals, a new roadway sign and reconstruction of pedestrian sidewalks.
Meanwhile, workers building express lanes on State Road 826 (the Palmetto Expressway) will continue to close the southbound lane along West 20th Avenue between West 44th Place and West 41st Street in Hialeah until at least Jan. 31. Similarly on West 20th Avenue, and for the same purpose, workers will continue to close the southbound lane from just south of West 39th Street and West 41st Street until at least Jan. 31.
Another lane closure linked to the Palmetto express lanes project will continue to take place on Northwest 77th Avenue — on the east side of 826 — until at least April 30. This closure involves the southbound lane along Northwest 77th Avenue from just south of Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 35th Terrace. Similarly, and for the same purpose, the southbound lane on Northwest 77th Avenue will be closed from Northwest 43rd Street to Northwest 54th Street until at least Feb. 28.
Meanwhile, on 836 (the Dolphin Expressway) the westbound exit ramp to southbound 87th Avenue will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday for installation of a bridge.
Also on the Dolphin, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 will be closed for drainage work each night Thursday and Friday from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day.
Meanwhile, the westbound 836 exit ramp to Northwest 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for clearing and grubbing through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
