Roadwork on Homestead Extension, Palmetto Expressway, to snarl traffic in Miami-Dade

Work on expressways and surface roads will delay the commute again this week from the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike in southern Miami-Dade County to State Road 826 (the Palmetto Expressway), in Hialeah and the northern sector of the county.
On 826, workers building express lanes will continue to close the southbound lane along West 20th Avenue between West 44th Place and West 41st Street until at least Jan. 31. This closure is necessary to relocate a sanitary sewer. Access to businesses will be maintained via the northbound lane along West 20th Avenue. No parking will be allowed adjacent to the southbound lane in the work zone.
Also in work related to SR 826 express lane construction, the southbound lane along Northwest 77th Avenue on the east side of 826 between just south of Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 35th Terrace will be closed until at least April 30. Similarly, the southbound lane on Northwest 77th Avenue from Northwest 43rd Street to Northwest 54th Avenue will be closed until at least Feb. 28. For the same purpose, the southbound lane on Northwest 77th Avenue from Northwest 70th to 66th streets will be closed until at least Feb. 28.
On 87th Avenue between Northwest 36th and 58th streets, workers will restrict lanes to continue resurfacing the roadway, and adding pavement markings and traffic signs at least through January.
On Northwest 74th Street from Northwest 87th Avenue to 826, work will continue on widening from a five-lane undivided roadway to a six-lane divided road until later this month.
On West 12th Avenue, from Okeechobee Road to West 41st Street, in Hialeah, workers will continue restricting traffic until at least March to resurface the roadway and add pavement markings and signage.
Comments