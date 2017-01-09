New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevard, I-95 and Collins Avenue

Several new road projects have started this week, adding to the normal headaches of the commute in Miami-Dade County.
The new projects are on Biscayne Boulevard, Interstate 95 downtown and on Collins Avenue.
Meanwhile, ongoing road work will continue to hamper the commute on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike and on State Roads 874, 836 and 826.
One of the new projects is on a stretch of Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 151st Street to Northeast 196th Street. The $4.9 million-project will take about one year to complete and includes repaving, restriping, upgrading pedestrian ramps and installing a drainage structure at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Lehman Causeway.
Another new project is on one of the soaring ramps above downtown Miami from I-95 to the surface roads. The project involves bridge repair on one of the ramps from I-95 to Southeast Second Avenue. The $847,200-project will take about eight months to complete and includes repairs, cleaning and painting.
A third new project involves continuation of a major roadway reconstruction on Flagler and Southwest First streets from 27th to Second avenues. The latest work will be on a stretch of Southwest First Street from Southwest 17th to Sixth avenues. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 1½ years.
A fourth new project will involve repairs on the Baker's Haulover Cut bridge on Collins Avenue. The $8.9-million project is expected to be completed by 2019.
In ongoing projects, workers will close all southbound lanes on 826 between Northwest 154th Street and 122nd streets for express lane construction through Saturday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
On the Turnpike, one lane northbound and one southbound will be closed between Allapattah Road and Coconut Palm Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Thursday for widening and express lane construction.
Elsewhere on the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and two southbound will be closed between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for widening and express lane construction.
On another Turnpike stretch, one lane will be closed between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Thursday for widening and express lane work.
On 874, meanwhile, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue may be closed through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for work associated with widening and express lane construction on the Turnpike.
On 836, the westbound collector and distributor road from southbound 826 and the westbound 836 exit to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for bridge deck installation through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Comments