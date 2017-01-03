Biscayne Boulevard to be repaired about four months in Miami’s Upper East Side corridor

Now that the holidays are over, roadwork will resume in earnest this week on expressways, avenues and streets in Miami-Dade County.
The commute will be hampered by a new road project on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, as well as ongoing work on expressways such as the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 75, State Roads 874, 836 and 826, and on various surface roads including Krome Avenue and LeJeune Road.
In Miami, workers will begin preparations to restrict traffic along a stretch of Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast 61st Street to south of Northeast 87th Street for repaving, repairing sidewalks and rebuilding pedestrian curb ramps. The project will last about four months.
On Krome Avenue, workers are preparing the next stage of a multiyear reconstruction project after completing a segment of the heavily traveled road on Dec. 15. The segment, done at a cost of $17 million, extends from Mile Post 8.151 to Mile Post 10.935 or roughly between eight and 10 miles north of Southwest Eighth Street/Tamiami Trail.
On the Turnpike, one lane northbound and one southbound will be closed between Allapattah Road and Coconut Palm Drive from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for widening and construction of express lanes.
Also for the same purpose, two lanes northbound and two southbound on the Turnpike will be closed through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive.
Similarly, one lane northbound and another southbound on the Turnpike will be closed between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
Also, one or two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed on the Turnpike for the same purpose between Killian Parkway and Kendall Drive through Thursday. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
On another Turnpike stretch, from Sunset Drive to Bird Road, two lanes will be closed for widening and express lane work through Thursday. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
On 874, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue will be closed through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for work associated with widening and construction of express lanes on the Turnpike.
On 836, the westbound collector and distributor road from southbound 826 and the westbound 836 exit to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for bridge deck installation through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
In work connected to the 836 project, workers will close northbound and southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 14th Street for bridge deck concrete pour through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day.
On Northwest 74th Street from Northwest 87th Avenue to 826, workers will continue widening the road from a five-lane undivided facility to a six-lane divided roadway with turn lanes, bike lanes, raised medians, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, a continuous storm drainage system, pavement markings, signage, lighting, landscaping and irrigation. Completion is expected sometime in January.
