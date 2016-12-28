These drivers ran the red light. And the results are scary

Red means stop. At least, that’s what children and driver’s ed students are taught.
But some drivers see red as an invitation to hit the gas. The result can be — unsurprisingly — disastrous.
Red-light camera company American Traffic Solutions (the one that some South Floridians hit with a class-action lawsuit about illegal citations) released a compilation of the worst red light accidents in Florida in 2016 this week.
Of the 14 crashes and near-crashes caught on camera, nine were in Miami-Dade, with the majority in Miami. The other five were in Tampa and Clermont.
In some, the red-light runners T-bone green-light drivers. In others, pedestrians dive out of the way just in time. One even abandoned a shopping cart and made a mad-dash for safe ground.
Miami-Dade’s big presence on the list? Bad driving mixed with the largest number of functioning red-light cameras in Florida.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
