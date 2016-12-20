Roadwork to wind down for holidays, but closures still scheduled during highways

With Christmas and Hanukkah approaching this weekend, roadwork will wind down in Miami-Dade and fewer lane closures will take place on the county's major expressways and surface roads.
Nevertheless, some closures have been scheduled on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, U.S. 1, State Roads 874, 836 and 826, Interstate 95 and the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach.
On the Venetian Causeway that links Miami and Miami Beach north of the McArthur Causeway, workers will close the east drawbridge for repairs, according to a county road construction report. The bridge is expected to remain closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians until at least Dec. 29 — barring unforeseen circumstances.
On U.S. 1 at the junction with the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Thursday for work associated with widening and express lane construction on the Turnpike.
On the Turnpike, two lanes will be closed northbound and southbound between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Thursday for widening and express lane construction.
Also on the Turnpike, one lane southbound and one northbound will be closed from Eureka Drive to Killian Parkway nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday for widening and express lane construction.
And from Killian Parkway to Sunset Drive, also on the Turnpike, two lanes will be closed northbound and southbound nightly through Thursday, also for widening and express lane construction. The first lane will close at 10:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both will reopen by 5 a.m the next day.
On the Turnpike stretch from Sunset Drive to Bird Road, two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed at various locations nightly through Thursday for widening and express lane construction. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
On 874, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday for work associated the widening and express lane construction on the Turnpike.
The westbound 836 collector and distributor road from southbound 826, and the westbound 836 exit to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for bridge deck installation through Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
On I-95, the southbound express lanes and one adjacent general use lane will be closed from the Golden Glades Interchange to 836 between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday for installation of new plastic poles to separate the express lanes from the regular lanes.
