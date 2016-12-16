Early morning crash shuts down I-95 north at Stirling, snarls traffic during rush hour

An early morning car crash on I-95 near Stirling Road at 3 a.m., backed up traffic well into the rush hour Friday morning and left one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
That dead person, according to WSVN Channel 7, was a man riding a motor scooter who was hit from behind by a car. After being ejected, the man was struck by a tractor-trailer, which then got rear-ended.
The accident, which happened at 3 a.m., blocked four northbound lanes from Broward County’s Stirling Road all the way back to the Ives Dairy Road entrance in Miami-Dade.
The FHP said a driver spun out of control on the highway and because that section of the roadway has no shoulder, wreckage trucks couldn’t pull the vehicle onto the shoulder.
Drivers should use Florida’s Turnpike, US 1 or US 441 as detours.
