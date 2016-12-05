Traffic tie-ups expected on Interstates 75 and 95, State Roads 826, 836 and 874

Ongoing roadwork this week will tie up the commute in Miami-Dade County on major expressways including Interstates 75 and 95, as well as the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike and State Roads 826, 836 and 874.
On the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and southbound between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive will close through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night for widening and express-lane construction.
Also on the Turnpike, one lane will be closed northbound and southbound between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night for widening and express-lane construction. If needed, two lanes will be closed in each direction.
Also, one or two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed between Killian Parkway and Kendall Drive through Thursday for widening and express-lane construction. The first lane closed at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
Similarly on the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed at various locations between Sunset Drive and Bird Road through Thursday for widening and express-lane work. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
On 874, the exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 117th Avenue will be closed through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night for widening work and construction of express lanes on the Turnpike.
On 836, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 will be closed for earthwork and drill shaft installation through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Also, the entrance ramp to westbound 836 from Northwest 12th Street at Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for striping, temporary barrier wall installation, and lighting through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
Meanwhile, the westbound 836 collector and distributor road from southbound 826 will be closed for striping and paving each night for part of the week and will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.
On I-95, all southbound express lanes and one adjacent general use lane will be closed from the Golden Glades interchange to 836 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday for installation of new plastic poles dividing express lanes from regular lanes.
