Post-Thanksgiving roadwork resumes on Homestead Extension, State Roads 874, 836, 826

After the Thanksgiving holiday, roadwork will resume in earnest and the commute again will be hampered on some of Miami-Dade's busiest highways, including the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike and State Roads 874, 836 and 826.
On the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and southbound will close for widening and express lane construction through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive.
Also, the northbound Turnpike will close for the same purpose between Eureka Drive and Quail Roost Drive through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
Similarly, one lane northbound and one southbound on the Turnpike will be closed between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. If needed, two lanes in each direction will be closed along this stretch from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Meanwhile, also for widening and express lane construction, one or two lanes will be closed northbound or southbound on the Turnpike between Killian Parkway and Kendall Drive through Thursday. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
For the same purpose, one or two lanes northbound and southbound on the Turnpike at various locations on a stretch between Sunset Drive and Bird Road will be closed through Thursday. The first lane closed at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
On 874, the nightly close of the Don Shula Expressway's exit ramp to Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 117th Avenue through Thursday from 10 p.m. 5 a.m. is also connected to the widening and express-lane work on the Turnpike.
On 836, the eastbound exit ramp to Northwest 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and drainage through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Also on 836, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to the eastbound Dolphin Expressway will be closed for earthwork and drill shaft installation through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the exit ramp from southbound 826 to westbound 836 and southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed nightly through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge work.
Work on 836 also will affect major thoroughfares like Northwest 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road.
The road will be closed between Northwest 11th and 16th streets for beam installation from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday.
