November 23, 2016 7:39 AM

Multi-car crash shuts down the Palmetto Expressway

BY DAVID J. NEAL

A multi-car crash shut down the southbound Palmetto Expressway early Wednesday.

The crash, which involved an overturned car and more than nine other vehicles, happened on State Road 826 . just before the Northwest 122nd Street exit.

The drive time down to the Dolphin Expressway at one point was over an hour and a half.

Take Florida’s Turnpike or Red Road.

