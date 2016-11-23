Multi-car crash shuts down the Palmetto Expressway

A multi-car crash shut down the southbound Palmetto Expressway early Wednesday.
The crash, which involved an overturned car and more than nine other vehicles, happened on State Road 826 . just before the Northwest 122nd Street exit.
The drive time down to the Dolphin Expressway at one point was over an hour and a half.
Take Florida’s Turnpike or Red Road.
This is just some of the mess caused by 13 cars involved in a crash, SB Palmetto/826 at NW 103 St. Back-up for miles!! @KellyNBC6 W/ updates pic.twitter.com/kSSZzKQqzN— Vanessa Morales (@NewsDeskChica) November 23, 2016
