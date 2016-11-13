I-95 express lanes to be shut down as workers install new barrier poles

The installation of sturdier poles will shut down Interstate 95 express lanes in Miami-Dade several times this week.
Here’s what commuters need to know:
▪ All northbound lanes from State Road 836 to the Golden Glades Interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.
▪ The northbound express lanes also will be shut down from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday and from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.
▪ The southbound express lanes over the same stretch will shut down 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday and from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
In addition to the express lanes, one non-toll lane also will be shut down for the pole installation.
The state Department of Transportation is doubling the number of poles on I-95 to curb the practice of illegal lane-diving. That’s when drivers try to cross the barriers to get in or out of the express lanes from downtown Miami to the Golden Glades.
The new poles also will be more flexible and spring back into place if hit.
