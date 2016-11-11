Traffic

November 11, 2016 7:45 AM

Four-mile traffic jam knots Florida’s Turnpike northbound lanes near I-75

By Nicholas Nehamas

nnehamas@miamiherald.com

Planned construction on Florida’s Turnpike means a rough morning for northbound Miami-Dade County commuters.

The two right lanes on the turnpike northbound before Interstate 75 are blocked as of 7:30 a.m. Traffic is backed up four miles, and the snarl extends beyond Northwest 74th Street, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT did not immediately answer a call asking when the jam was expected to clear up but tweeted that “motorists are asked to proceed with caution and to expect delays.”

Update: FDOT tweeted at 8:31 a.m. that congestion in the area had been cleared.

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes

View more video

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area

Editor's Choice Videos