Four-mile traffic jam knots Florida’s Turnpike northbound lanes near I-75

Planned construction on Florida’s Turnpike means a rough morning for northbound Miami-Dade County commuters.
The two right lanes on the turnpike northbound before Interstate 75 are blocked as of 7:30 a.m. Traffic is backed up four miles, and the snarl extends beyond Northwest 74th Street, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
THERE IS SCHEDULED ROAD WORK ON FLORIDAS TURNPIKE, NORTHBOUND AT MILE POST 38, BEFORE I-75. TWO RIGHT LANES ARE BLOCKED. NORTHBOUND ...— Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) November 11, 2016
... TRAFFIC DELAYS EXTEND 4 MILES. MOTORISTS ARE ASKED TO PROCEED WITH CAUTION AND TO EXPECT DELAYS.— Florida's Turnpike (@fl511_turnpike) November 11, 2016
FDOT did not immediately answer a call asking when the jam was expected to clear up but tweeted that “motorists are asked to proceed with caution and to expect delays.”
Update: FDOT tweeted at 8:31 a.m. that congestion in the area had been cleared.
Comments