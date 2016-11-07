Four-week Hialeah road project to hamper commute in Miami-Dade County

A new roadwork project will close a busy intersection in Hialeah for approximately four weeks starting this week.
The closure of the intersection between West 68th Street and West 4th Avenue, also known as Red Road or Northwest 57th Avenue, for water main work and road reconstruction, will be among the various new and ongoing road projects that will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
Another new project this week will close or restrict lanes for about one month along Tamiami Trail in west Miami-Dade in the Everglades. The Tamiami Trail bridge project involves temporary widening along the north side of the road from east of Osceola Camp to west of the Airboat Association of Florida. Widening includes paving the shoulder to create space for a work zone. Once paved, a temporary barrier wall be installed to separate the travel lanes from the work zone. Work will be performed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
As for ongoing roadwork, the northbound Interstate 95 toll express lanes and one adjacent general use lane will be close nightly from State Road 836 to the Golden Glades Interchange from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day so workers can install sturdier plastic polls separating express lanes from regular lanes.
On 836, the eastbound exit ramp to Northwest 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and drainage through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
Also, the ramps to eastbound and westbound 836 from northbound Northwest 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge demolition through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
In addition, the westbound 836 exit ramp to southbound Northwest 87th avenue will be closed for bridge structure installation nightly through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and again from Friday at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the entrance ramp to westbound 836 from northbound Northwest 87th Avenue also will be closed for bridge work but only through Thursday — not on Friday — from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
On the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, lane closures will continue so workers can widen the expressway and build express lanes.
Two lanes northbound and southbound will close nightly through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drives.
Similarly, one lane northbound and one southbound will be closed from Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. If needed, two lanes in each direction may be closed nightly along this stretch from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Also, one or two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed nightly through Thursday from Killian Parkway to Kendall Drive. The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
And for the same purpose of widening and express lane constructions, workers will close lanes northbound and southbound between Sunset Drive and Bird Road nightly through Thursday. The first lane will close at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
