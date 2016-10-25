Projects on State Roads 826 and 836, and Homestead Extension to slow traffic

Ongoing road projects will continue to delay the commute this week in Miami-Dade County on State Roads 826 and 836, as well as on the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike.
On 826, workers building express lanes will close eastbound and westbound lanes on Northwest 138th Street at the junction with the Palmetto Expressway through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Also on 826, two northbound lanes will be closed at Northwest 74th Street through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Similarly on 826, one northbound lane will be closed between Interstate 75 and the Gratigny Parkway through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Meanwhile, the eastbound 836 exit ramp to Northwest 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and drainage through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, and again from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Also on 836, the Northwest 37th Avenue entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway will be closed for earthwork and drill shaft installation through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Similarly, the eastbound 836 exit ramp to northbound Northwest 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge demolition through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Saturday.
Perhaps in the week’s most significant closure, the westbound 836 “collector and distributor” road from southbound 826 to westbound 836 and southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for beam installation from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Also, the Northwest 87th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 and northbound and southbound 826 will be closed for drainage work from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
On the Turnpike, two lanes northbound and southbound will be closed from Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for widening and construction of express lanes. Also, one lane northbound and southbound will be closed between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. At the same time, one lane northbound and southbound will be closed from Killian Parkway to Kendall Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday.
Another stretch of the Turnpike also will experience lane closures through Thursday: northbound and southbound between Sunset Drive and Bird Road. The first lane closes at 9:30 p.m. and the second at 10:30 p.m. Both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
