Obama is coming to Miami. And you know what that means for traffic

President Barack Obama will be in Miami on Thursday, so traffic will be more terrible than usual.
The best way to avoid a complete stop on the highway is to plan ahead. Here’s what we know (given the usual secrecy involving what-and-when details):
The president will speak at Miami Dade College's Wolfson campus at 300 NE Second Ave. around 2 p.m., college spokesman Juan Mendieta said.
The college expects a full house of students, but Mendieta said those students not attending the event will be able to get to and from classes.
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez advised drivers to expect significant traffic delays between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. along the Julia Tuttle Causeway and areas north of 41st Street.
He suggests gridlock-weary commuters use the Venetian Causeway and MacArthur Causeway instead.
Obama will discuss healthcare and campaign for Hillary Clinton on Thursday afternoon before flying back to Washington in the evening.
