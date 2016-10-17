Hialeah, Coral Gables road projects to hamper commutes in Miami-Dade

A railroad crossing repair job in Hialeah plus a new project in Coral Gables, as well as ongoing roadwork on Interstate 95, State Roads 836, 826 and the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
Closures to repair the railroad crossing at Northwest 54th Street/Hialeah Drive between Northwest 37th Avenue and Southeast 10th Avenue will begin 8:30 p.m. Friday and continue until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The $1.15-million project on Le Jeune Road/Southwest 42nd Avenue began Monday and is going to take about eight months to complete. It involves installing medians, plastic poles and new traffic signs from Almería to Majorca avenues in Coral Gables.
On I-95, meanwhile, all northbound express lanes and one general use lane adjacent to the express lane will be closed for express lane work from 836 to the Golden Glades Interchange through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
On the Turnpike, double lane closures northbound and southbound will take place nightly through Thursday between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for widening work and construction of express lanes.
Also on the Turnpike, single lane closures will take place northbound and southbound between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. If needed, two lanes in each direction may be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Thursday.
Elsewhere on the Turnpike, double lane closures northbound and southbound at various locations will take place between Sunset Drive and Bird Road through Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.
Comments