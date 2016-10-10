Hurricane delays work on Turnpike, State Roads 836 and 826 until this week

Hurricane Matthew's close approach to South Florida last week put on hold at the last minute several roadwork projects which will resume this week on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, as well as on State Roads 836 and 826.
On the Turnpike, up to two lanes in either direction between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive may be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday for widening and express lane work. Also on the Turnpike, one lane in either direction between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway may be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday for widening and express lane construction. If necessary, two lanes in each direction may be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. nightly for the same purpose. Meanwhile, on another Turnpike stretch, one lane in either direction from Killian Parkway to Kendall Drive will be closed nightly beginning at 9:30 p.m., and expanding to a two-lane closure at 10:30 p.m., through Thursday, also for widening and express lane construction. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the next day.
On 836, the eastbound exit ramp to Northwest 45th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Similarly, the southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 will be intermittently closed for installation of a beamThursday and Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
Meanwhile, the Northwest 57th Avenue entrance ramp to eastbound 836 will be closed for concrete pouring Friday from 10 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday.
