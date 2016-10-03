Construction to snarl traffic in Sweetwater, Hialeah and most expressways

New projects in Sweetwater and Hialeah as well as ongoing roadwork on Interstate 95, State Roads 836 and 826, and the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County.
In Sweetwater, workers have implemented a full closure of lanes on Southwest 10th Avenue at Southwest Seventh Street for the next three weeks to install a water main, drainage and for road reconstruction.
In Hialeah, workers will close the railroad crossing at Northwest 54th Street/Hialeah Drive between Northwest 37th Avenue and Southeast 10th Avenue from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Oct. 11 to replace existing tracks.
Meanwhile, workers adding express lanes on 826, the Palmetto Expressway, will close the southbound lane on West 20th Avenue in Hialeah between West 44th Place and West 41st Street for about three months to relocate sewer lines. Also, the southbound lane along West 20th Avenue between just south of West 39th Street and West 41st Street will closed about five months.
On the Turnpike, up to two lanes in either direction between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive may be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday for widening and express lane construction. Elsewhere on the Turnpike, one lane in either direction between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway may be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, also for widening and express lane work.
On I-95, workers installing sturdier plastic poles along express lanes will close lanes overnight this week to continue the job between the Golden Glades interchange and 836. Also on I-95, workers will close one lane at the Miami Gardens Drive entrance ramp to do landscaping from Northwest 17th Street to Snake Creek Canal. The closure will happen Saturday mornings from 5 to 11 a.m. through Oct. 22.
On 836, the Northwest 57th Avenue entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway will be continuously closed for concrete pouring from 11p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday. Also on 836, the southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue entrance ramp to the eastbound expressway will be intermittently closed for installation of a beam from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
