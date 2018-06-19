He craved a soft drink — and that could put him in prison

A Florida man's middle-of-the-night hankering for a soft drink ended with him in jail — and it could be a little bit before he has a Coke and a smile as a free man.
Acccording to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Cameron White was on patrol at 4:23 a.m. Sunday when he saw a red Chevrolet pickup truck minus a driver's side mirror.
White said he tried to make a traffic stop. The truck's driver continued south on Eighth Avenue Southwest, even after the deputy hit his lights and siren.
After a westward turn, the truck rolled to a stop only a block from driver Erick Roberts' listed address. While refusing to stop, Roberts obeyed all traffic laws, according to Deputy White. Still, White and his backup remained at a distance when they carefully called for Roberts to get out of the truck.
Roberts explained his disobedience by telling the deputies he was on probation and violating the probation terms' curfew, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Back in 2017, Roberts got three years of drug-offender probation after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
"He stated he was out getting a soda and just wanted to get back to his cousin's house," White wrote.
Instead, Roberts is back in Indian River County Jail without bond and with a new charge of failure to obey law enforcement and violation of felony probation. The latter definitely could mean a year or more.
