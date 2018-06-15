First the naked man attacked the homeowner with a rake. Then he grabbed something else.

Deputies of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary call on Friday that a naked man entered a home on Kiowa Drive uninvited and without permission.

Arrest reports indicate that the man, identified as 36-year-old Maurice Castaneda, was charged with burglary and aggravated assault after he entered the residence through an unlocked door and approached the victim, the report says.

The victim was able to forcefully remove Castaneda from the residence through a side door. That was when Castaneda allegedly grabbed the victim's yard rake and began striking the victim with it.

According to the report, Castaneda's attack was so forceful that the rake was found broken into numerous small pieces. The victim suffered minor puncture wounds in the back and shoulder areas.

After chasing Castaneda out of the yard and down the driveway, the victim struck him with a hammer three times in self-defense.

Castaneda was arrested on Pontiac Street after being tracked by a K-9 unit. He is being held at Pasco County Jail on a $10,000 bond.