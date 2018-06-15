'Revenge porn' suit involves a Florida college student, his fraternity and Stormy Daniels' lawyer

Stormy Daniel's lawyer Michael Avenatti is interviewed by reporters after his client received the key to the city in West Hollywood, California on May 23, 2018. Avenatti is representing Arizona student Kathryn Novak in her suit against University of Central Florida student Brandon Simpson, the Delta Sigma Phi and four of its fraternity members for allegedly sharing images of sexual encounters she had with Simpson when they were in a long-distance relationship. Wally Skalij Los Angeles Times/TNS