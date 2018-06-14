Two people fell 34 feet, two still dangling from roller coaster that derailed

A roller coaster car came off its tracks Thursday night at Daytona Beach Boardwalk, throwing two people 34 feet to the ground. Their condition wasn't immediately known.
As of 10 p.m. — an hour and a half after the derailment— ten others had been rescued from the ride and six had been taken to the hospital, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. At least two riders were stuck in the dangling car for 1 1/2 hours or longer.
The Sand Blaster, the Boardwalk's first and only roller coaster, opened there in 2013, but by that time, it was more than 35 years old and had run at at least four other locations in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to The Ultimate Rollercoaster database.
Comments