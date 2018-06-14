The fugitive told friends she needed cash for her cancer and was working with cops

A Florida female fugitive who cops say faked working with cops and having cancer to get cash from friends has been arrested.
As of Thursday morning, 32-year-old Heather Grey of Vero Beach sat in Indian River County Jail on a pair of probation violations from felony convictions. Drug charges are coming, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, which says they arrested Grey at her home with several needles, "one which was loaded with a brown liquid substance believed to be an opioid."
Stealing while a waitress at Vero Beach's CJ Cannons restaurant earned Grey a third-degree grand theft arrest. Two weeks after she got sentenced to two years' probation in June 2015, she was back in the criminal court system for a case that ended with a conviction of giving false information to a pawnbroker. She was sentenced to a year in county jail followed by six months of community control, then two years of probation with drug offender conditions.
She also has a second-degree petit theft arrest from May 2017. Three arrest warrants for probation violation followed.
Though a fugitive, the sheriff's office says, she posted on social media that she had cancer. Her requests for $60 to $75 chunks of cash from friends and family claimed the doctor treating her cancer only accepted cash. Also, the sheriff's office said, Grey told the same group she was working with Sheriff's Maj. Eric Flowers to bring down a dirty cop and needed money to help set up the corrupt cop.
Flowers' rank in IRSO doesn't tell you he works in the Bureau of Administration.
"While it is not in the normal scope of my day to hunt down a wanted suspect, I had to make sure she was arrested before she scammed anyone else out of money using my name," Flowers wrote in a Facebook post.
Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "The opioid epidemic is very real and Heather Grey is a perfect example of what we have seen in our county. She has been lying to her friends and family about having cancer to get money for drugs. Since her arrest, we have heard from dozens of people who all heard the same story about needing cash for cancer treatments. Fortunately, many of her friends did not send money. We have confirmed approximately five people who did provide money via Facebook and Paypal.."
Flowers said Grey and her husband are suspected of using his name for another scam.
The sheriff's office says a caller saying he is Flowers tells people they have outstanding warrants, but can clear them up with gift card payments.
