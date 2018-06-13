She was using the bathroom at a gas station. Then she saw a shadow, cops say.

A Florida man was busted for being in the wrong place at the wrong time – and doing the wrong thing, cops say.
According to a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man, later identified as Joshua N. Johnson, was arrested Monday at a Jacksonville Raceway gas station for allegedly recording videos in a women's restroom.
According to the arrest affidavit, two female juveniles went to use the ladies room while their mother pumped gas outside. The mother told officers that she saw her daughters run out of the restroom to tell her there was a man in there.
One sister reported that while she was in the stall, she saw a shadow coming from underneath the stall next to her.
Another woman in the restroom saw what was making the shadow: a man holding a cellphone recording the juvenile using the facilities.
The mother confronted Johnson before he could exit the station. She said the suspect apologized, saying he was sick and had deleted the videos.
A clerk from the station called 911 and held him there until officers arrived.
Johnson failed to answer any more questions about the alleged incident; surveillance video later showed the suspect entering the ladies room. He was placed under arrest on a charge of video voyeurism, a felony.
The 21-year-old was held on $50,003 bond and is awaiting trial, set for July 3.
