A social media user captured a small alligator crossing the road near the Publix at the Heron Creek Towne Center in North Port.
Grocery run? Gator spotted crossing the road near Publix store

By Ryan Callihan

June 13, 2018 12:36 PM

Alligators are just like people. They get hungry, too.

A photo appeared to show an alligator strolling across the street in an effort to satisfy his hunger Monday. The photo was taken near the Heron Creek Towne Center Publix in North Port.

What was on that baby gator's mind? Could it have been Publix's delicious fried chicken? Or maybe the grocery store's melt-in-your-mouth cookies? Of course, true Floridians, like this gator, know that you can never go wrong with a Pub Sub. That's a classic.

