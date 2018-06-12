The women behind the shoplifting squirrel video shared more than a hilarious moment

Brianna Bradshaw and Jessica Dornfried were visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Saturday when they spotted something unusual.
While waiting in the checkout line of the park's Disney Clothiers store, a squirrel leaped onto the candy display and picked out a snack — a bag of peanut M&M's.
Dornfried began shooting video while Bradshaw snapped photos as the squirrel, unfazed by the commotion it caused, took the bright yellow bag of goodies, hopped down from the shelf and fled the scene.
The employees "told us that it actually happens pretty often," said Bradshaw, who shared the video on Facebook. "One of them has seen it before but the other one had only heard about it happening."
But that moment, which went viral on social media and made online headlines, has even more special significance for the two friends.
Bradshaw, 23, told the Miami Herald that she and Dorfried were at the park that day to make up for missing their senior trip when they attended high school in Michigan. She now lives in Venice Beach and Dorfried was in Florida to visit.
"I was battling an auto-immune disease and was in the hospital at the time," recalled Bradshaw, who holds an annual pass to the parks. "She didn't even want to go on the senior trip when she found out I couldn't go."
The video, she added, was an added bonus to the experience. It has been shared more than 13,000 times and has garnered more than 1.3 million views by Tuesday. Bradshaw didn't expect it to get the attention it's getting.
"Not at all!" she said. "We just thought it was funny."
Comments