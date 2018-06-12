After stabbing elderly woman, teen's excuse: 'I'm sorry, but I haven't eaten in four days'

After stabbing an 82-year-old woman, Tyler Owens, according to police, tried to explain his actions: "I'm sorry, but I haven't eaten in four days."
Owens, 18, was booked Monday on one charge of attempted murder and one charge of home invasion/robbery with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail on a million-dollar bond.
According to police, Carol Carmichael was lying on her recliner, facing away from the front door at about 11 p.m. Saturday when a man stabbed her in the back and slashed her face. She described her assailant as a "tall and thin white male, approximately 19 or 20 years old," with a black or Navy blue hoodie pulled down over his face. The elderly woman tried to fight back, which resulted in cuts on her left hand, a detective wrote in the report.
Carmichael was stabbed in her lower back, and had two "deep lacerations" — one on her face and one on her neck, according to the report.
Pensacola Police Department spokesman Mike Wood told the Pensacola News Journal that "the woman lived through the night and was found by a family member who came to check on her at about 10 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital and remains hospitalized."
The woman's purse, cellphone, cash and a couple of cards were taken, among other items, the investigation revealed.
As the police canvassed the area, they made contact with Owens in an apartment in the building. The detectives on the case saw fresh wounds on Owens' hand while talking to him. He told the police officers he didn't know anything about the attack on Carmichael and that he hadn't been at the apartment at that time.
After getting a search warrant, they found Carmichael's stolen property inside the apartment, including her purse covered in blood, a large Bowie knife, and a white tank top of Owens' with what appeared to be blood, the report stated.
"It appeared as though Owens had attempted to hide Carmichael's stolen property," a detective wrote in the report.
Comments