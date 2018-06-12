This Florida man dragged his pit bull to death. He just got sentenced.

A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after dragging his pit bull to death in August.
According to State Attorney William Eddins' office, Thomas Ward was sentenced Friday to 90 days in county jail.
The sentencing comes after the 71-year-old was seen by witnesses last August driving his truck and dragging his pit bull behind while the animal was tied to the hitch of his vehicle.
Witnesses followed him home and saw him move the dog's body to a shed on his property, according to the prosecutor's office. Police and Animal Control were called. Despite Ward's objection, they retrieved the dog's body.
A necropsy indicated that the dog had died from "asphyxiation and wounds consistent with road rash."
A couple of months later, Ward pleaded no contest on one account of aggravated animal cruelty.
His 90-day jail sentence will be followed by a year of community control and then two years of probation. In addition, he will no longer be allowed to have animals.
