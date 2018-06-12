This massive garage was built amid homes. A neighbor hates it. So, what happens now?

Will this Palmetto garage need to be torn down and moved back five feet? The owner of a two-story garage in Palmetto Point hopes the battles are over regarding his building. They may be, after a special magistrate ruled in favor of Manatee County's variance for the garage, but a neighbor isn't quitting the fight. Tiffany Tompkins ×

