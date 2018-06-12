Brothers had ties with rival gangs. They died after bar fights 3 1/2 years years apart

The man shot dead during a fight outside a Bradenton bar early Sunday morning was not the first in his family to die violently.
Less than four years ago, his younger brother was also shot dead after a night of drinking.
A big difference between the two brothers: They were affiliated with rival street gangs in Bradenton.
Gabriel Conde, who would have turned 40 on Tuesday, died at 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside Tommy Knockers, 5627 14th St. W., Bradenton, after an argument between two groups of people turned physical and ended with gunfire. Four others involved were wounded but their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
Just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2014, his younger brother, Samuel Conde, was found lying in a driveway in the 3600 block of Ninth Street East in Bradenton when Manatee County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.
The younger Conde, 25, had been drinking in a backyard bar known for illegal activity at the time. No one was ever charged in connection to Samuel Conde's death.
Both brothers had extensive criminal histories.
Samuel Conde was affiliated with Sur 13, while his older brother, Gabriel, was associated with the rival Westside Locos. Family members are not commonly associated with rival gangs.
The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit is investigating Gabriel Conde's death. As of Monday morning, detectives were not releasing any names of potential persons of interest or suspects they may have.
Detectives do have surveillance video footage from inside Tommy Knockers and a portion of the parking lot, but they were not releasing any of that footage, according to sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Gabriel Conde was on probation at the time of his death. He was placed on probation for 36 months in December 2016 after he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of driving with a revoked driver's license as a habitual traffic offender.
His criminal history also includes three prison stints for convictions that include aggravated assault with a weapon, attempted armed robbery, possession of cocaine, possession of a vehicle without a license plate, being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition and driving with a suspended license.
Samuel Conde had also spent time in state prison, less than five years, on convictions for racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. About two months after his release from prison in 2012, he was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
He later pleaded no contest to the one count of carrying a concealed weapon. At the time of his death, he was on probation for a possession of marijuana conviction.
