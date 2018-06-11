A car crashed into a toll booth. Then it took an even more violent turn.

A crash at a turnpike toll plaza in Central Florida was so violent that it catapulted a passenger from the car and sent him flying across the pay lanes.
The ejected man miraculously survived, and even was released from the hospital after treatment.
The crash happened last Sunday near St. Cloud in Osceola County, reports WESH 2 News.
Newly released video from the toll plaza contains a warning about graphic footage. The clip shows a car speeding toward the toll booth, flying through poles, then striking a barrier. Look closely and you can see a man flying from the vehicle before landing mere inches from a yellow pole.
The crashed SUV caught fire, with smoke pouring out, doors open, another occupant staggering out. A toll worker walks over to investigate and then sees the seemingly unconscious man lying motionless on the ground next to another vehicle that is stopped at the booth.
The Florida Highway Patrol told the Orlando station that all five people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, treated and released.
The trooper wrote in his report that the accident appeared to be related to driver fatigue, adds the WESH report.
