These students will 'die' at Mar-a-Lago. They want to honor the Pulse massacre victims

Tuesday marks the two-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
And student activists from around the country are planning "die-ins" on June 12 — National Die-In Day — in front of state capitols, city halls, government buildings and NRA offices.
In South Florida, activists hope to make their statement at the "Southern White House."
South Florida high school students Michael Pincus and Jenni Corwin have organized a die-in outside President Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach. They want to honor the victims of the Pulse shooting, as well as victims of the 700-plus mass shootings since then, according to the founder of the die-in day, Amanda Fugleberg.
A rising sophomore at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Michael, 15, got together with recent graduate of Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Jenni, to join in the protesting.
Other die-ins are being staged outside Sen. Marco Rubio’s office in Tampa, and also at Los Angeles City Hall, the Capitol Lawn in Washington, outside Sen. Ted Cruz’s office in Houston, and outside Trump Tower in Chicago.
In an interview with the Miami Herald, Michael noted the relation between gun-violence awareness and LGBTQ hate-crime awareness. June not only marks the month of the Pulse shooting but is also Pride month.
"The two problems go hand in hand," he said. "They are not mutually exclusive. The Trump administration encourages both and re-invited gun violence and homophobia into our country."
A rally before the 12 minute die-in at Mar-a-Lago will feature speakers including Caspen Betcher, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas student. Other survivors of the February Parkland massacre also are expected.
Trump is in Singapore meeting with North Korea's leader and won't be at Mar-a-Lago during the protest.
In May, a group of Parkland students organized a die-in at a Broward County Publix grocery store.
"If I can just change the mind of one person, that to me is a success," Michael said.
