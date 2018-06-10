A fight broke out at Tommy Knockers Saloon. A man was shot dead and 4 others were wounded

Sheriff's deputies are looking for the gunman who killed a 39-year-old man during a fight at a Bradenton bar early Sunday. Four other people were also shot, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Gabriel Conde, who would have turned 40 on Tuesday, died shortly after he was shot outside Tommy Knockers Saloon, 5627 14th St. W., the sheriff's office said.
Deputies were looking for the gunman, who witnesses said fled the scene in a white, four-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, with two or three other men, according to the sherrif's office.
The four other people who were shot, including a man who apparently drove himself to a hospital, were treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The trouble started about 12:30 a.m. when a group of men arrived at the bar and got into an argument with a group that had arrived earlier, according to a news release.
The groups took the argument outside, where they started to fight. At some point, a man in the second group pulled a gun and started shooting, deputies said.
The shooter was described as a bald man, standing about five feet, eight inches tall. He was last seen wearinig a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts, according to the report.
Anyone with information about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crimestoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
