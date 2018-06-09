He was arrested for driving a stolen car. But first, cops let him hug his monkey goodbye.

Pasco Sheriffs arrest man with Capuchin monkey clinging to his chest Cody Blake Hession was arrested after he drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Hession emerged from the vehicle with a Capuchin monkey clinging to his chest. Pasco County Sheriff's Office ×

