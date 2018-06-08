'I've been drinking. It's my day off!' Real estate agent arrested at Florida resort

A woman's attempt at kicking back and enjoying a day off backfired on Thursday.
According to an arrest report from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, 911 was alerted over a lunchtime disturbance at The Reef Ocean Resort in Vero Beach, Florida. The call was over a "white female who was highly intoxicated" using an outdoor shower on the resort's property, read the arrest report. It is unclear if she was a guest.
On the scene, a deputy attempted to talk to the woman, later identified as Stephanie Laios Troiano, but she was fast asleep on the beach. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanated from the woman's body, said the report, which listed a Vero Beach address for her.
The deputy woke up Troiano to inquire whether she had been drinking. She admitted that yes, she had been.
"I've been drinking. It's my day off!" she said, according to the probable cause affidavit. "I didn't do anything."
The 49-year-old Pennsylvania native then attempted to get to her feet but had difficulty keeping her balance, the deputy noted, adding that she began to stumble down toward the ocean and to curse at bystanders.
The deputy stopped the real estate agent and placed her under arrest for disorderly intoxication.
A witness named Beth Moon, of Tavares, Florida, told the officer that she had initially tried to help Troiano when she saw her passed out on the beach, but that failed. Moon stated that the woman told her "F--- you," and cursed at passersby.
Troiano was transported to Indian River County Jail for holding without further incident. Bond was set at $500.
