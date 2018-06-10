The doctor crashed with drugs and underage hookers, cops say. He might lose his license

A series of crashes, as described by the Florida Department of Health, could cost a South Florida doctor his license to practice.
The crashes of Jupiter doctor Ricardo Bedoya, 64, classify both as metaphorical (with drugs) and literal (with a car). The latter turned into a criminal prosecution by the State Attorney's Office's Human Trafficking Task Force after Miami cops say Bedoya's passenger was one of two underage girls he plied with alcohol, drugs and money for sex.
Bedoya's out on $52,000 bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery (engaging in sexual activity with a person between the ages of 12 and 16) and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Bedoya's situation is detailed in the Department of Health's Emergency Restriction Order, which prohibits Bedoya from doing any medical work until the Professional Resource Network tells the Department of Health he's good to go.
The state contracts with PRN to deal with "impaired healthcare practitioners." According to the Department of Health, Bedoya entered a five-year monitoring agreement with PRN in 2012 after being diagnosed with cocaine and alcohol dependence and mood disorder.
His urine tested positive for cocaine in September 2012 and his hair tested positive for cocaine in March 2013. The emergency order said a doctor diagnosed Bedoya with "depressive disorder, polysubstance dependence (cocaine, cannabis, alcohol), early sustained remission, and cocaine-use induced mood disorder with manic features, with onsets during both withdrawal and intoxication" and that Bedoya was "unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety."
Bedoya was allowed to return to practice in May 2013.
After his hair tested positive for cocaine in 2015, Bedoya went into treatment at the HealthCare Connection from May 27 through Aug. 26.
It was on Aug. 26, 2015, the restriction order states, that Bedoya got into a car crash. His injuries put him in the hospital for four months. The then-61-year-old's passenger, described in the document as a runaway underage girl, might put him in prison for much longer.
"Through interviews with the minor, officers learned that during the previous year, Dr. Bedoya had paid the female minor and another female minor money in exchange for sexual intercourse," the Emergency Restriction Order states. "Dr. Bedoya also provided the two female minors with alcohol and drugs."
Thus, the criminal charges, filed in September 2016.
Bedoya returned to practice after bonding out. In 2017, the order states, he tested positive for drugs three times and took part in three treatment programs. The last one, Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Service in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, booted Bedoya for lack of payment.
"Dr. Bedoya has been provided numerous opportunities to take advantage of the help provided by PRN, but has proven that he is unable to refrain from using drugs and alcohol and that he will not complete the necessary treatment for his substance abuse and sexual compulsion disorders, indicating that this behavior will continue," the restriction order states. "Based on the above, there are no less-restrictive means than the terms outlined in this Order that will adequately protect the public."
